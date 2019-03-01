|
Lynn Anne Cherry
1941-2019
Lynn Anne Cherry, 77, of Sugar Land, passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones, February 27, 2019. Lynn was born October 5, 1941 to Lorna and Paul Hutchings in Washington, D.C. Lynn will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Julie Lynn Peters, and by her ex-husbands Robert "Skip" Bruce Foltz, and Ray "Tex" Francis Cherry.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters Laura Mae Cherry Comer and husband David, and Lisa Marie Cherry; son John-Paul Francis Cherry and wife Robin; son-in-law Dave Peters; grandchildren Amber Michelle (Patrick) Fager, Andrew Michael (Katherine) Ebling-Frazier, April Morgan (Michael) Phillips, Aquarius Peters, Austin David (Taylor) Comer, Ashley Lauren Comer, Chase Tyler Cherry, Chloe Nasrin Cherry, and Clayton Cole Cherry; Great-Grandchildren Jordan Fager, Elijah Fager, Declan Phillips, Theophilus Ebling-Frazier, and Maccabeus Ebling-Frazier; brother Paul (Judi) Hutchings, Jr.; and niece Tiffany Hutchings.
A visitation will be held in her honor, 12:00 – 2:00 pm, Monday, March 4, 2019, with a funeral service at 2:00 PM, Monday, March 4, 2019 at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, TX. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Dickinson.
Per Lynn's request, we invite everyone to wear something purple to the services.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2019