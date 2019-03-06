|
Lynn Farmer
1937-2019
Lynn Lee FARMER, 81, of Houston, Texas passed away on Sunday March 3, 2019. Lynn was born in Houston on March 13, 1937, to Dewey and Lillian Carter. She graduated from Reagan Highschool where she was the Drum Major of the Red Coats. Lynn loved working in her yard, traveling, cooking, sewing, bible study and spending time with her family and friends. Lynn is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Sidney Farmer, children Rusty Farmer and wife Pam, Lee Ann Schultz and husband Kyle, and Stacey Sickel and husband Steve; twelve grandchildren; a niece, Mary Brennan, a nephew, Joseph Bredehoeft, and other family and dear friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Katy First United Methodist Church, 5601 5th St. Katy, TX 77493. A reception will follow at Gables Tanglewood, 5740 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77057. Private burial to be held at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.katyfh.com for the FARMER family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019