Home

POWERED BY

Services
Katy Funeral Home
23350 Kingsland Blvd
Katy, TX 77494
(281) 395-7070
For more information about
Lynn Farmer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Katy First United Methodist Church
5601 5th St.
Katy, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Farmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Farmer


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lynn Farmer Obituary
Lynn Farmer
1937-2019
Lynn Lee FARMER, 81, of Houston, Texas passed away on Sunday March 3, 2019. Lynn was born in Houston on March 13, 1937, to Dewey and Lillian Carter. She graduated from Reagan Highschool where she was the Drum Major of the Red Coats. Lynn loved working in her yard, traveling, cooking, sewing, bible study and spending time with her family and friends. Lynn is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Sidney Farmer, children Rusty Farmer and wife Pam, Lee Ann Schultz and husband Kyle, and Stacey Sickel and husband Steve; twelve grandchildren; a niece, Mary Brennan, a nephew, Joseph Bredehoeft, and other family and dear friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Katy First United Methodist Church, 5601 5th St. Katy, TX 77493. A reception will follow at Gables Tanglewood, 5740 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77057. Private burial to be held at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.katyfh.com for the FARMER family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now