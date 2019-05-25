Home

Crowder Funeral Home
2422 Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77581
(281) 412-3000
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Crowder Funeral Home
2422 Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77581
Service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Crowder Funeral Home
2422 Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77581
Lynn Grubbs Obituary
Lynn Prosch Grubbs
1954-2019
Lynn Prosch Grubbs, 65, a Katy, TX resident formerly of Clearlake, TX passed away at home with her family by her side on May 22, 2019. Lynn was born May 18, 1954 in Panama City, FL to John and Dardanella Heyser Jr.
Lynn is preceded in death by her step-father, David Byron Meadors.
Lynn leaves behind her husband, Stephen Grubbs; mother, Dardanella Meadors; father, John F. Heyser, Jr.; daughter, Cimaron Prosch; son, Charles Prosch III, wife Emily and their father, Charles Prosch, Jr.; grandchild, Nicholas Prosch; step-son, Clinton Grubbs, wife Jennifer.
There will be a visitation Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Pearland. Service will be held Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 12p.m. in the chapel of Crowder funeral Home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 25, 2019
