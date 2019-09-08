Home

BRADSHAW-CARTER FUNERAL HOME
1734 W ALABAMA ST
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 521-0066
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services
1734 W. Alabama Street
Houston, TX
Lynn James Ratcliff


1940 - 2019
Lynn James Ratcliff Obituary
Lynn James Ratcliff
1940-2019
Lynn James Ratcliff, 78, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 after a 14-year battle with brain cancer. He was born on September 4, 1940 in San Antonio, Texas and attended Texas A&M University. He served for 20 years as owner and President of McBride-Ratcliff and Associates, Houston, Texas.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Carol, who he was married to for 57 years, daughter Melissa Bandy and her husband, Philip of Falls Church, VA; grandson Jack, and Jeffrey (deceased). Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Lynn's life on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from two o'clock until five o'clock at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services, 1734 W. Alabama Street in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019
