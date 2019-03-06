Home

Metcalf Funeral Directors
1801 East White Oak Terrace
Conroe, TX 77304
(936) 756-3311
Lynn Santoski
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
1960 - 2019
Lynn Marie Santoski Obituary
Lynn Marie Santoski
1960-2019
Lynn Marie Santoski of Montgomery, Texas passed away March 3, 2019 following a long battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 6, 1960 to Charles and Margery Heskett in Muskegon, Michigan.
She is preceded in death by her brother: Gary Heskett, and parents Charles and Margery Heskett
Lynn is survived by her husband: Robert J. Santoski; stepmother: Barbara Heskett; brothers: Craig Sr. and wife Jody Heskett, Van and wife Michelle Heskett, sister: Carole and husband Alton Morgan; stepson: Robert Santoski, Jr.; stepdaughter: Samantha Santoski and numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
The funeral Mass will be held 10:30AM Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with the Rite of Committal to follow at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019
