Lynn Rutland Rafferty

1939-2020

In Fond Remembrance of

Mrs. William Joseph

Rafferty (Lynn Rutland)



Lynn Rutland Rafferty passed away on October 3, 2020, in Houston, Texas after a courageous battle with a long illness. She left this life peacefully surrounded by her immediate family. Lynn was born in Dallas, Texas on April 4, 1939. She graduated from Highland Park High School in 1956 and The University of Texas at Austin in 1960. Lynn was predeceased by her parents John (Bill) Waltham Rutland Jr. and Henrietta Miller Rutland, her sister Gail Rutland Crane and her brother John Waltham Rutland III.

Lynn is survived by her husband of forty years William (Bill) Joseph Rafferty. She is also survived by her daughter Gail Wolf Orr and her husband David Paterson Orr and their children Robert Thomas Orr, Matthew Rutland Orr and Caroline Elizabeth Orr; and by her son William Howard Wolf Jr. and his wife Kiele Neas Wolf and their children Ashley Miller Wolf, William Howard Wolf III and Bennett Waltham Wolf; and by her stepdaughter Libby Rafferty Moebius and her husband Bill Moebius and their children Mark Moebius and Jonathan Moebius; and by her stepson Michael Joseph Rafferty and his wife Patricia Rafferty; and by her stepdaughter Katie Rafferty O'Brien and her husband Bill O'Brien and their children Frankie O'Brien and Tess O'Brien. Lynn was adored by her grandchildren who affectionately knew her as "Bunny". She particularly enjoyed passing on her love of books, having spent countless hours reading aloud to her grandchildren. She is also survived by her aunt Harriet Irvin Rutland; brother in law Richard Thomas Crane and her nephews Richard Thomas Crane Jr. and John Rutland Crane and their wives and children; her cousins Ann Hardwicke Moody and Mary Hardwicke Townsend and their families.

Lynn received an undergraduate degree in English from the University of Texas where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority following in the tradition of her mother and continued by her daughter Gail and granddaughter Caroline. After college, she taught high school first in Dallas and then in Houston where she lived the remainder of her life. In the early 1970s Lynn began pursuing her masters in early childhood education while concurrently teaching preschool at the Pines Presbyterian Preschool. Subsequently, she pursued a career in tax preparation in which she continued working with clients for two decades. In 1976, Lynn met the love of her life, Bill Rafferty. They married in 1980 and enjoyed a beautiful life together which included traveling widely and spending time with lifelong friends. Lynn and Bill began spending their summers in Snowmass Colorado in the mid 1980s leading to it becoming their cherished second home. During this time, Lynn rekindled her passion for duplicate bridge, playing regularly in both Houston and Snowmass.

Lynn served the Houston community as a member of The Junior League of Houston and subsequently as a volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Houston. She was director of children's education at St. Philip Presbyterian Church and later a member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church. Additionally she was a member of The Garden Club of Houston, Sarabande Dance Club, The Houston Country Club and The Roaring Fork Club.

In lieu of customary remembrances and for those desiring, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Lynn's name be directed to DePelchin Children's Center of Houston, 4950 Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77007 or The Garden Club of Houston, 4212 San Felipe Street, PMB 486, Houston, Texas 77027-2902



