M. Truman Arnold
1928-2020
Truman Arnold, affectionately known as "Big Daddy", passed away on Thursday, the 27th of August 2020, after several challenging years with dementia. Despite his health, he continued to maintain his ever present smile and sweet disposition.
Truman was born on the 11th of October 1928, in Corpus Christi, Texas to A.A. and Maurine Arnold. He grew up in Corpus Christi with two brothers, George Austin and Arthur Norman, and graduated from Corpus Christi High School. Coming from an extremely humble beginning, Truman was proud to have earned a track scholarship from the University of Houston, where he excelled as a sprinter posting a then Lone Star Conference record of 9.6 seconds in the 100-yard dash.
After graduation from the University of Houston, Truman returned to Corpus Christi and, with his first wife, Marian, and three wonderful children, Gayle, Linda, and Robert, he began his 60 plus years in the oil and gas industry with Oscar Wyatt, Jr. During these 60 years the names of the company changed from Wymore Oil Company, Coastal States Gas Producing Company, Coastal Corporation, Nu Coastal Corporation and finally Coastal Energy, but the core group of employees remained the same. Truman's loyalty and dedication to the job never wavered.
He enjoyed a hugely successful career and an equally successful marriage of over 40 years to Rebecca (who he affectionately called Becky, Mrs. Lucky, Red, and "my present wife"). They shared a love of dogs, football, the water whether at Galveston, Texas or Lake Wawasee, Indiana, and most of all family and their many friends.
Truman was very outgoing and never met a stranger, regardless of whether he was at Bering's Hardware or Brennan's restaurant. He loved to tell stories, especially of life growing up in Corpus and his early years in the oil industry. He loved music and took special delight in listening to St. Luke's United Methodist Church choirs.
The last couple of years had been extremely challenging. Truman's journey through dementia would have been much more difficult without the help of Amazing Place and its support network and their wonderful programs.
The family's heartfelt thanks go out to his beloved caregivers, Janice Hatch, Sandy and Carla Rivera, and the entire Rivera family, as well as Personal Caregiving Services. These "angels" made Truman's last year more peaceful. Also, the family would like to thank Houston Hospice and Dr. Sarah Selleck for their care and support.
Truman is survived by his wife, Becky Arnold, his beloved dog, Harley, and his children: Gayle Nixon (Mike) of Austin, Texas, Linda Kay Arnold of Austin, Texas and Robert Arnold (Jo-Anne) of Frisco, Texas; his grandchildren: Randy Nixon (Nona) of Austin, Texas, Jeff Nixon of Austin, Texas, Ryan Nixon (Callie) of Dallas, Texas, Melissa McKee (Josh) of Dallas, Texas, Brandon Uyeno of California, Lindsay Lawrence (Josh) of California, and 14 great grandchildren, as well as the entire Schaefer family.
Due to COVID-19, the family will gather for a private funeral service at St. Luke's United Methodist Church and entombment at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston. A BIG celebration of life will be announced at a future date.
In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions, in Truman's memory, may be directed toward the Truman and Becky Arnold Scholarship at the University of Houston Honors College, UH Gift Processing, PO Box 867, Houston, TX 77001-0867 (https://bit.ly/2YE9BSn
); or to Amazing Place, 3735 Drexel Dr., Houston, TX 77027 (https://www.amazingplacehouston.org/donate/
); or to the charity of one's choice
.
In Truman's memory, we urge you to have the courage to always do the right thing, treat everyone you meet with kindness and a smile, lend a helping hand to strangers and friends alike, and appreciate the beautiful world in which we live.