|
|
Mable Gray
1932-2019
She passed away on December 9, 2019. The Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 9:00 AM, the Rosary will begin at 10:00 AM and the Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM. All services will be held at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 10960 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houston, Texas 77048. Father Christian Mary Anosike Alimaji, MSP, Pastor Officiating. The Interment will be held at Paradise South Cemetery (Pearland, Texas).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 20, 2019