McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Catholic Church
10960 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Houston, TX
Rosary
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Catholic Church
10960 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Houston, TX
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Catholic Church
10960 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Houston, TX
Mable Gray


1932 - 2019
Mable Gray Obituary
Mable Gray
1932-2019
She passed away on December 9, 2019. The Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 9:00 AM, the Rosary will begin at 10:00 AM and the Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM. All services will be held at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 10960 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houston, Texas 77048. Father Christian Mary Anosike Alimaji, MSP, Pastor Officiating. The Interment will be held at Paradise South Cemetery (Pearland, Texas).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 20, 2019
