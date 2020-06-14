Macario Meza Ramirez1934-2020Macario passed away peacefully at home on June 10, following a rapidly progressing heart condition.Survived by his wife and partner of 40 years, Chrissie, sisters Anita and Bertha, brother Edward, sisters in law Lois and Sheila, nieces and nephews and extended family. He was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from St Mary's University with a degree in political science.Private service at Heights Funeral Home with Burial at the Historic Hollywood Cemetery on Monday, June 15, 2020.He owned Casa Ramirez FOLKART Gallery and was a champion of folk art, cultural traditions and good causes. He had a long history of community activism, including voting rights, environmental issues, immigrant and many other civil rights causes.Casa Ramirez will be closed for several days of mourning and then re-open to continue its mission of promoting Latino culture in the community. A special thanks to those actively involved in the recent operation of Casa Ramirez: Martha, Ennio, Patricia, Judy, Jonathon and Priscilla.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MECA at TBH Center, 1900 Kane, Houston TX 77007. A public celebration of his life will be held at a later date.