Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Madeline Garnand
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes
Madeline Garnand Obituary
Madeline Ellen
Walker Garnand
1928-2019
Madeline Ellen Walker Garnand, age 90, of Houston, Texas, passed away April 11, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Monday, April 15, at Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes with a visitation 1 hour prior. Interment will follow at Laurel Land Memorial Park.
Born June 4, 1928, in Fort Worth to Dorothy (Cordell) and Jack Walker, Madeline was a graduate of Arlington Heights High School and Texas Christian University. She was a member of Sharpstown Baptist Church in Houston.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Elmer Franklin Garnand, Jr., her parents and her beloved stepfather, William H. "Rusty" Snelgrove.
She is survived by her daughter, Carole Ann Pitts and husband John, along with many friends and family.
Carole and John wish to thank Madeline's dedicated caregivers, Frances Green and Sandra Gayle, for their loving and excellent care and companionship for the last years of her life. They also wish to thank Fairmont Hospice.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019
