Madelyn Faress DiCorcia
1929-2020
Madelyn Faress DiCorcia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, the 28th of July 2020, under the compassionate care of the doctors and nurses at Houston Hospice. Madelyn was born in 1929 in Charleston, South Carolina where she lived until her marriage. She graduated from Memminger High School and attended the School of Nursing at St. Francis Xavier Infirmary prior to working for Dr. L. E. Jenkins of Charleston.
Madelyn is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Edward Thomas DiCorcia, whom she married in 1953 when he was attached to the staff of Commander Mine Force, U.S. Navy Atlantic Fleet. Ed admired Madelyn's natural beauty and southern charm; she was a gracious hostess with a flair for entertaining. He often credited her as an equal partner in his professional success as an oil industry executive. In 1982 she was honored to be the sponsor of the christening of the Exxon Maine in Boston Harbor. Although the family relocated as Ed's career advanced from New Jersey to Texas, New York and Illinois, when it was time for them to retire Madelyn was determined to call Houston home where she enjoyed many friends and neighbors; especially those she knew through the Point/Counterpoint Mary Maverick Forum and The Junior League of Houston.
She is survived by her daughters, Jeanette DiCorcia of Houston, Suzanne DiCorcia Shelby and son-in-law, Jonathan Shelby of Madison, New Jersey; granddaughters, Jordan Shelby Nightingale and her husband, Andrew Nightingale, Hayley Shelby, and Lauren Shelby. Her son, Edward Jr., predeceased her in November 1977.
The family will gather for a private interment at a later date at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover, New Jersey.
