Madge Iseminger Fleeger
1936-2020
Madge (Jo) Iseminger Fleeger 84, of Houston passed away June 14, 2020. Madge was born March 13, 1936 in Watertown, New York to Wilbur Clark and Marion Iseminger. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clark and Marion and her brother, Frederick. She is survived by her husband, James, of 64 years of marriage. Her children, Susan Patton-Weller and Daniel Weller, David Clark Fleeger and Jamie Fleeger, Christine Ivey Hampton and Clark Hampton, her brother, William Iseminger and his beloved wife Gloria, and her sister in-law Diane Iseminger; her grand-children, Clark Patton, Lauren and Jim Seesel, Amanda and Carl Dorvil, Taylor Hampton, Leah Hampton, Sarah Weller and Gracie Weller; her nieces, Shelley Augustin, Pam Iseminger Settles, Dawn Iseminger McGlon and Ivey Iseminger Stock.
Madge grew up in Alexandria Bay, New York, Newfoundland, Canada and Arlington, Virginia and graduated from Holy Trinity High School in Washington, D.C. where she served as class president. She attended Mary Washington College in Richmond, Virginia before marrying Jim in 1956. For several years she had the life of an Army wife with 15 moves including Germany, India and Hawaii. As the kids started into high school, she managed dental and doctor offices until she had the opportunity to get her Montessori teaching certificate. This was her true passion, and she taught primary (3-6 years) level classrooms until she was 70 years old. Retiring at 70, she was able to have special visits with her younger grandchildren once again using her skills and passion for children to create lasting memories.
Madge enjoyed gardening, swimming, antiquing, interior decorating, dancing, travel, beaches, teaching CCD for her parishes and was a member of St. John Vianney's Women's Club. Her family would describe her as an "energizer bunny" who was constantly working on her gardens and projects. She led her children to aspire to goals of higher education and service as they achieved their goals of becoming a doctor, veterinarian and special education teacher. She adored her family, especially her name sake, Aunt Madge Iseminger, and her extensive Iseminger family in Heyworth, Illinois. She was the family historian and knew the special story of each little trinket and dinner set that was passed down to her. She had exciting stories such as her grandfather's bootlegging along the St. Lawrence, her other grandfather's inventions, and experiencing his funeral home in Heyworth, or meeting her future husband on a blind date at West Point. Her family will miss her stories and her support in all we attempt. All the trips to horse lessons, band practice, dance and theater practice will not be forgotten by her children. Her kindness and patience will be with us forever.
Flowers can be sent to the Dettling Funeral Home listed below. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be given to the Parkinson's Foundation on line at www.parkinson.org or sent to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Condolences can be sent to Jim Fleeger, 843 Wycliffe Drive, Houston, TX 77079.
The Fleeger Family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm with a vigil service beginning at 7:00 pm at Dettling Funeral Home, 14094 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77079. The Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail Houston, Texas 77079, the Reverend R. Troy Gately, Celebrant.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.