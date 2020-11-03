1/1
Dr. Mae Ethel Rideau Smith
1937 - 2020
Dr. Mae Ethel Rideau Smith passed peacefully on October 26, 2020. She was born on December 4, 1937 to the late Rudolph and Imelda Rideau in the Rideau Settlement near Lebeau, Louisiana.
She moved to Houston during her high school years and began her college career at Texas Southern University where she met her husband, Charles. They were married at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church on February 16, 1957. They celebrated 63 years of marriage this year.
Mae committed her life to her family. She was an advocate of education and hard-work which she strongly encouraged in each of her four children. Although she did not return to college until her children were in school, she subsequently received a Bachelor's degree in Education from the University of Houston, a Masters and Doctorate in Education from Texas Southern University. One of her greatest joys was teaching mathematics and computer skills to her students at Smiley and Westbury High School. After her retirement from the Houston Independent School District, she served as Principal at St. Mary of the Purification School.
Mae was a devoted mother, wife and friend. She was a faithful member of St. Monica's Catholic Church where she taught CCD, was a Eucharistic minister, a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and brought communion to those who were unable to attend Mass. The door to her home, as well as her heart, were always open.
She loved to sing (which she would admit wasn't her best talent!), read all types of novels, travel and take care of her plants and flowers. She also liked to sew before life got busy and she didn't have as much time for that! She was an inspirational and encouraging force in the lives of all who knew her.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Charles C. Smith, Sr., four children, Michelle (Barry) Granger, Charles Smith, Jr., Cherri (Anthony) Thomas, and Anthony (Monica) Smith; one brother, Luke Clarence Ellis, Jr. (Maria Isabel); her additional son, Peter Simien, Jr.; six grandchildren, Anthony "AJ" Smith, Dylan, Cameron and Alyssa Granger, Nicholas and Catherine Thomas and host of relatives and friends. She was predeceased by one grandson, Bradford Thomas and goddaughter and niece, Diane Simien Lemoins.
The family would like to thank everyone who supported us during this difficult time, especially Arressa Mallet who helped us care for our mother. Your prayers, love and generosity are deeply appreciated. Please continue to pray for us.
Services will be at St. Monica Catholic Church, 8421 W. Montgomery Rd., Houston, Texas 77088 on Thursday, November 5, 2020: 10 am – Viewing, 10:30 am – Rosary and the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. The Service will be streamed live at https://www.stmonicahouston.com - Click on YouTube Live on the Church website Starting at 10:15 am on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
A private interment will be on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1pm, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 103 Lebeau Church Rd., Lebeau, Louisiana 70589.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Monica Catholic Church in the memory of Dr. Mae Ethel Rideau Smith. Please put Scholarship Fund in the memo line.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 734 FM 1942 Road, Crosby, Texas 77532, (281) 328-2801.

Published in Houston Chronicle from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
