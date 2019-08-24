Home

Mae Williams
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Memorial United Methodist Church
4712 Cavalcade Rd.
Houston, TX
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Memorial United Methodist Church
4712 Cavalcade Rd
Houston, TX
Mae Williams


1927 - 2019
Mae D. Williams
1927-2019
, 92 passed away August 15, 2019. Visitation service will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 9:00am- 11:00am. Followed immediately by the Funeral Service starting promptly at 11:00am. Both services will be held at Union Memorial United Methodist Church, 4712 Cavalcade Rd., Houston, TX 77026. Interment, Golden Gate Cemetery. Pastor Lewis Jackson, officiating. For more service information or to order flowers, or send condolences, please visit www.Lockwoodfuneralhome.net
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 24, 2019
