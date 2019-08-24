|
|
Mae D. Williams
1927-2019
, 92 passed away August 15, 2019. Visitation service will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 9:00am- 11:00am. Followed immediately by the Funeral Service starting promptly at 11:00am. Both services will be held at Union Memorial United Methodist Church, 4712 Cavalcade Rd., Houston, TX 77026. Interment, Golden Gate Cemetery. Pastor Lewis Jackson, officiating. For more service information or to order flowers, or send condolences, please visit www.Lockwoodfuneralhome.net
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 24, 2019