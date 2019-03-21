Maebelle Rose Jones

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, and friend, Maebelle Rose Sieffert Jones, "Nana" to everyone she met, passed away March 16, 2019, at 96 years of age. She was born in Houston, Texas on the 1st of May, 1922, to Sophia and Charles Sieffert. She graduated from Milby High School in 1939 where she made lifelong friends. In her teens she played the accordion and sang on radio station KXYZ. She represented Milby High School at the first University of Houston Frontier Fiesta in 1939 and also performed at the President's Ball in 1940. Maebelle was a member of HPAC and a past president of the Women's Auxiliary to the Houston Association of Professional Landmen. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Cantrell Jones. Maebelle leaves behind a loving family who will miss her dearly. Her beloved daughter Barbara "Cookie" Dejmal and her husband Robert; grandchildren, Jenifer Hoffman and husband Ken, Bill Harris and wife Shannon, Adam Pollard, Matthew Pollard, and Rachel Clark. Nana leaves five great grandchildren, Christina Getschmann and husband Chad, Mary Caroline Hoffman and fiancé Michael Montalbano, Kirby Tillis, Jodi Harris, and Zack Clark who will cherish her memory and miss her dearly. She also leaves behind great-great grandchildren. Nana was blessed with many lifelong friends and valued each of them greatly. She was an active member of Saint Aidan's Episcopal Church where she belonged to Daughters of the King. Worshiping at Saint Aidan's her walker was frequently decorated with flowers and her 7-layer dip was legendary. The family would like to thank the many friends who enriched and shared in her joyful life. A funeral service celebrating Nana will be held at 1:00 on Friday, the 22nd of March, 2019 at Saint Aidan's Episcopal Church, 13131 Fry Road, Cypress, TX 77433. In lieu of floral remembrances, Nana asked that donations be made to Special Pals at 3830 Greenhouse Road, Houston, TX 77084.