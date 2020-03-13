Home

Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
16138 W. Bellfort Blvd
Sugar Land, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
16138 W. Bellfort Blvd
Sugar Land, TX
View Map

Maeola Dogan

Maeola Dogan Obituary
Maeola Jacqueline Dogan
1936-2020
Maeola McKinley Dogan, beloved wife, mother and friend passed away on (Saturday) March 7, 2020. Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10-10:55 a.m., Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. both services will be held at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 16138 W. Bellfort Blvd., (Sugar Land, TX), Pastor J. Amos Jones, officiating, Interment Twin Beach Cemetery (Fairhope, AL).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2020
