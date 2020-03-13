|
Maeola Jacqueline Dogan
1936-2020
Maeola McKinley Dogan, beloved wife, mother and friend passed away on (Saturday) March 7, 2020. Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10-10:55 a.m., Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. both services will be held at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 16138 W. Bellfort Blvd., (Sugar Land, TX), Pastor J. Amos Jones, officiating, Interment Twin Beach Cemetery (Fairhope, AL).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2020