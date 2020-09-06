Mafelda V. Londa
1925-2020
Mafelda "Jackie" Izzo Londa, 94, died peacefully on August 27, 2020. A native of White River Junction, Vermont, Jackie was born on October 25, 1925, to the late Jennie and Dominic Izzo. Jackie was the loving wife of the late Charles Londa of Elizabeth, New Jersey, who passed away on February 17th, 2016. Also preceding her in death were her two brothers and four sisters. Jackie leaves behind son Jeffrey Londa and wife Lori; daughter Patricia (Patti) Londa Greene and husband John; and son Charles Londa, Jr. and wife Melissa. She adored her grandchildren: Ben Londa and wife Jenny; Jennifer Greene Colley and husband Coby; John Greene, Jr. and wife Danielle; James "Jimmy" Greene and wife Melissa; Michael Londa and wife Katie; Kelly Londa Jacobsen and husband Ty; and Madeleine Londa. Her great-grandchildren include Camren Colley, Crew Colley, Chandler Colley, Davy Londa, Jack Londa, Kinley Greene, Harper Greene, Colby Greene and AJ Jacobsen. Jackie spent her childhood years in White River Junction, Vermont, and her teenage years in Quechee, Vermont. She is a graduate of White River Junction's Hartford High School. After her high school graduation, Jackie attended Edgewood Park Junior College in Briarcliff Manor, New York where she obtained her two-year degree in Medical Assistance. With her mother and sister Mary, Jackie moved to California where she worked in a medical lab. A year later, she moved to New York City where she worked for a cardiologist on Park Avenue. While in NYC, Jackie met the love of her life Charles Londa while he was attending Columbia College. Upon Charles' graduation, they were married at Corpus Christi Church with a lovely reception at the Tavern on the Green in NYC on November 23, 1950. The first few years of their lives together were spent in Jackson Heights, NYC. It was there that Jeffrey and Patti were born. Due to Charles' employment with Gulf Oil Corporation, the family moved a few times. In 1955, the family moved to Northwood, England outside of London. While there, Charles, Jr. was born in Watford, England. In 1963, the family returned to the United States and relocated to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where they lived from 1963-1969. In 1969, the family moved to Houston, Texas, where they spent the rest of their lives. After Jackie's children graduated from college, she attended St.Thomas University in Houston where she graduated in 1983 with a degree in Religious Education. She facilitated Bible study at St. John Vianney Catholic Church for 27 years. Jackie enjoyed returning to England to see old neighbors there, walking in the woods in Quechee, Vermont, attending her high school reunions, knitting, reminiscing, playing bridge, and most of all cooking for her family and friends. And a good cook she was! In Pennsylvania, she even owned an antique store called "Country Arts." A special thanks goes to Alicia Lugo for her love, support, and care for many years. The family also gives thanks to Dr. Muffaddal Morkas (oncologist), Dr. Anil Sheth(nephrologist), Dr. Philip Berman (cardiologist) and Dr. Nasaya Ahmed(Geriatrics) for their kindness, respect and professionalism—all working together to provide the best possible care to Jackie over the years. Finally, the family thanks Courtney Tuck, RN at Crossroads Hospice for her outstanding care of Jackie during the final weeks of her life spent in hospice at home. The family will gather together for a private service at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home followed by an inurnment at Memorial Oaks Cemetery. The family encourages Jackie's friends to leave condolences on the funeral home's website, memorialoaksfunerals.com
. In lieu of customary remembrances and flowers, memorial donations in Jackie's name may be directed to St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston, Texas 77079—her church since 1969.