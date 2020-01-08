|
Magda Giscard
1940-2020
Magda Vicente Giscard, 79, of Houston passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020.
Originally born in Punta Alegre, Cuba, she came to the United States with her family in 1967 and settled in Houston, TX.
A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she enjoyed music, dancing, and doting on her only grandchild.
She is survived by two sisters; her son, John Giscard and wife, Sheila; and her grandson, Jack Giscard.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Juan Giscard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020