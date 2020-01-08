Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Magda Giscard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Magda Giscard


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Magda Giscard Obituary
Magda Giscard
1940-2020
Magda Vicente Giscard, 79, of Houston passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020.
Originally born in Punta Alegre, Cuba, she came to the United States with her family in 1967 and settled in Houston, TX.
A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she enjoyed music, dancing, and doting on her only grandchild.
She is survived by two sisters; her son, John Giscard and wife, Sheila; and her grandson, Jack Giscard.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Juan Giscard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Magda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -