Mahin Saeid
1928-2019
Mahin Mansoori (Vazir Daftary), was born on the 12th of October 1928, in Tehran. She left us on Sunday, the 25th of August 2019, in Houston, at the age of 90 to reunite with the love of her life, Mohammad Saeid.
A beautiful spirit, who had the ability to lift those around her, for she always focused on others, and sought to have them shine. Motherhood became her and fulfilled her, a task she carried out to the fullest and with such devotion and excellence. She was an amazing mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. A true lady, who remained so until her very last breath was released.
Her talents were numerous. She was a fantastic cook, could knit the finest woolen accessories, but mostly, she was a 'teacher of life.' She led this life with wisdom, sound values, which she imparted to her offspring.
She is preceded in death by her mother Ozra Vazir Daftari, and father, Abraham Mansoori, her sister Farah Kianpour, and her late husband Mohammad Saeid. She is survived by her two sons, Mehrdad and Behnam Saeid, and by her daughter Mehrnaz S. Gill, her son-in-law Ned Gill III, her daughters-in-law Mitra Saeid, and Nechate Saeid, her brother Behrooz Alavi and sister-in-law Pari Alavi and brother Nasser Mansoori, and grandchildren Grant Gill, Sarah Gill, and Ryan Saeid.
An angel in life, now an angel in Heaven by the name of "Mahin," one who will be missed, but always remembered and loved, for her legacy is one of Love.
A funeral service is to be conducted at twelve noon on Friday, the 30th of August, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo H. Lewis & Sons 1010 Bering Drive in Houston . Immediately following all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the adjacent grand foyer.
The family will gather for a private interment at Forest Park Westheimer in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to The Amazing Place, 3735 Drexel Drive, Houston, Texas 77027 or to The Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, Texas 77030.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019