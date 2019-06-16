Maleah Lynn Davis



2015-2019

She touched the lives of many; our shining, beautiful little girl, the light of our lives and the star of our hearts who leaves us smiling through our tears. She was happiness personified.

Born February 6th, 2015, Maleah was the adored daughter of Craig Davis Jr. and Brittany Bowens. She was the middle of three children and dearly loved her brothers, Peyton and Kourtland.

With her huge smile, loving spirit and infectious personality, Maleah would instantly capture the hearts of those who knew her. Maleah's soul was nurturing and opened the door for making new friends easily. Her love for music was undeniable. Maleah would often sing catchy lyrics of songs like Baby Shark while twirling around in her pink tutu. Singing brought Maleah joy and she was known to be in her happy place moving to music.

While Maleah's favorite color was pink and she loved My Little Pony, all the girly things one could imagine, she loved spending time with her brothers. She never missed a moment to pose in front of the camera with them in action.

Maleah spread love and laughter wherever she went. She has left a profound message of love on this world that will never be forgotten.

A private funeral service will be held on June 22, 2019. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary