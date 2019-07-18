Malvina Dora Cavazos

1920-2019

Malvina Dora Cavazos, known to family and friends as "Molly," passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019 in Houston, TX at the age of 98 years.

Born on October 14, 1920, Molly was raised in Raymondville, TX. She attended Sant Rosa School of Nursing in San Antonio, TX where she graduated as a registered nurse. She later obtained a masters degree in nursing from Texas Southern University in Houston. She worked as a hospital nurse delivering newborn infants, as an industrial nurse in Houston, TX and in Venezuela, as a public health nurse for the City of Houston, followed by a thirty-plus year career as a school nurse for the Houston Independent School district.

Molly loved to play golf with a passion. One of the highlights of her life was getting a hole-in-one at age 71. When she no longer could play, she loved to watch professional golf tournaments on television. She was an avid sports fan of Houston teams and the University of Texas.

Molly also loved to travel. She traveled all across the U.S. and also visited Venezuela, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, England, and Spain. Travel combined with golf were the best vacations Molly could ever take.

Molly was much loved by her family and she in turn cherished the time she spent with them. She lavished love, time, attention, gifts, and travel to her nieces and nephews. Her friends and neighbors were also close to Molly's heart. As she aged, her neighbors provided tremendous support to her and were so kind in including her in their circle of friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Narcisso and Elduara Cavazos, as well as her sister Mary Bertha Cavazos. She is survived by her brother Oscar (Estela) Cavazos, and sister Minerva (Larry) Jones. Molly is also survived by six nieces and nephews, eight grand nieces and nephews, and one great grandnephew.

The family wishes to thank all the skilled professionals who cared for Molly in the final years of her life. They all contributed to enhancing Molly's life.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 11720 Joan of Arc Drive, Houston, TX 77024, with a reception to follow in The Community Center at the Church. Interment will be at a later date. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 18, 2019