MAMIE LEE DOGAN
1950-2019
was born August 9, 1950 to Chris and Isabella (Elizabeth) Flowers in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her father Chris Flowers; mother Elizabeth Flowers; brothers Chris Flowers Jr., Johnny Lee Flowers, and Willie Lee Griggs; along with her son Edwin Eugene Dogan. She leaves to mourn her, Edward Eugene Dogan Jr. (Dulce), Joy Dogan, Edgar Eugene Dogan (Andranita), and Edwina Eugenia Dogan. She also leaves to mourn her the following Doris Edwards, Thomas Flowers, Linda King, Opal Flowers along with 4 grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
All Services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 16138 W. Bellfort Blvd., Sugarland, Texas 77498. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 am and Service to follow at 11:00 am. Interment Houston Memorial Gardens.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2019