Mamie Elizabeth Atkinson passed away peacefully Saturday morning, April 13, 2019. Born on October 9, 1918 in Houston, she celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends this past October. She was a kind and gentle soul, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and caring friend. She always saw the good in everyone she met and touched the lives of all she encountered. She graduated from Sam Houston High School in Houston in 1936 and married the love of her life, John Atkinson on December 24, 1939 in Galveston, Texas. They settled in the Spring Branch area of Houston where they raised their children. Mamie volunteered at Spring Branch hospitals and nursing homes for 40 years and was a member of the Sam Houston Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. An active Baptist, she was always active in her church, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School and leading volunteer efforts. When she moved to Clear Lake, she was warmly welcomed by a new church family at University Baptist Church. She had a passion for gardening and enjoyed her beautiful flowers. She was an avid reader and delighted in shopping. She did both right to the end.

She is predeceased by her parents, Ira and Mamie Watson and her siblings, Albert, Dale and Dorothy Laycock. She is also predeceased by her husband of 55 years, John J Atkinson and her daughters, Carol Ann and Sylvia Elizabeth Johnson. Leaving behind to cherish her many memories are her daughter, Marilyn "Susie" Ganch, son John R. Atkinson and his wife Katherine. She was known as Granus by her grandchildren, including Paul Johnson (Chandelle), Caroline Roberts (James), Jason Atkinson (Mary), Michael Atkinson (Michelle), Nicholas Ganch (Christina) and Elizabeth Cromartie (Philip). She also leaves behind 12 great grandchildren, Haley, Lauren, Daniel, Sidney, Eli, Nathan, Maren, Mikayla, Cairn, Kade, Kole and Alex.

A celebration of her life will be held at University Baptist Church, 16106 Middlebrook in Clear Lake on Saturday, May 11 at 11:00am with a family reception at her daughter's home immediately following. She will be buried at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery, next to her husband and close to her other Watson family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to her church, University Baptist for their many outreach programs.