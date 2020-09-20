Mannaser Dean

Marshall, Sr.

1946-2020

It was a joyful day in Tyler, Texas on April 5, 1946 when Mannaser Dean Marshall, Sr. entered this world to his adoring parents Willus Danville Marshall, Sr. and Bennie Lois (Smith) Marshall. He was the first of 10 children born to this union. Among his siblings he was affectionately called "Man."

Mannaser graduated from Emmitt Scott High School in 1964 and received interest from Morehouse and Wiley College, but ultimately decided to study Mechanical Engineering at Prairie View A&M. He was in the ROTC at Prairie View A&M, where he would often march his squadron by the dorm of Rosey Lee Johnson. They would become forever sweethearts and would later wed on November 1, 1965.

After an internship with NASA, he accepted a position with the Brown & Root Corporation. They then marched on together and made their home in Houston where they would begin their small family. He led his family spiritually and reared them in the ways of the Lord.

M.D. served faithfully at Faith Southwest Baptist in Houston, Texas under the leadership of Pastor Alvin L. Moten. He served diligently as Sunday School teacher, Superintendent, and Deacon. He and Rosey would go on to counsel countless amounts of couples as part of their marriage ministry..Later in life he answered his call to the ministry of the Gospel and would pastor his own church and encouraged many others in Kingdom living. As a loving and disciplined father, he taught his children the value of hard work. They all attended Texas A&M University. Blessed with a sharp mind and an entrepreneurial spirit, he created many businesses including MARCO, Marshall Brothers, and Ten (10) locations of American Cleaners and Tuxedo Rentals.

On September 14, 2020 at 7:45am the Lord made his call to M.D. to cease his labor and receive his eternal reward.

M.D. was preceeded in death in 2018 by his wife of 52 years, Rosey Marshall. He is survived by his mother, Bennie Lois Marshall; children, Sherri LaTrice Jones (Josef), Mannaser Dean Marshall, Jr. (LeVita), Tammy Michele Taylor (Thomas); grandchildren, siblings, family and friends.



