Manson B. Johnson
1948-2020
Shepherd-Teacher
Manson B Johnson
1948 - 2020
A private memorial with family and friends in remembrance of Pastor Johnson will be Saturday, June 13th, 9:00 AM, Holman Street Baptist Church, 3501 Holman.
He leaves in God's care his loving and devoted wife, Zelda Gray Johnson; sons, Manson B Johnson II and Matthew B Johnson; daughter, Michelle B Johnson (Brian Major); grandchildren, Malaya, Mia, Mikko, Mallory, Madeline, Mila Johnson, and Liza Major; siblings, Aaron, Jerry, Donnelli, L Chris Johnson, Linda Ballard, Marrietta Johnson Benton and Emma Gillard and many dear relatives and friends.
"At Home with God"
Pastor Johnson peacefully transitioned Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.