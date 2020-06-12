Manson Johnson
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Manson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manson B. Johnson
1948-2020
Shepherd-Teacher
Manson B Johnson
1948 - 2020
A private memorial with family and friends in remembrance of Pastor Johnson will be Saturday, June 13th, 9:00 AM, Holman Street Baptist Church, 3501 Holman.
He leaves in God's care his loving and devoted wife, Zelda Gray Johnson; sons, Manson B Johnson II and Matthew B Johnson; daughter, Michelle B Johnson (Brian Major); grandchildren, Malaya, Mia, Mikko, Mallory, Madeline, Mila Johnson, and Liza Major; siblings, Aaron, Jerry, Donnelli, L Chris Johnson, Linda Ballard, Marrietta Johnson Benton and Emma Gillard and many dear relatives and friends.
"At Home with God"
Pastor Johnson peacefully transitioned Sunday, May 31, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Memorial Gathering
09:00 AM
Holman Street Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 11, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Praying for the family. Shepherd will be truly missed. Rest In Peace.
Sherel Harris
June 11, 2020
He was my math teacher at cullen. I was in his math club at cullen(yr77) I remember it like yesterday. REST IN PIECE MY TEACHER
Trent Brown
Student
June 9, 2020
My prayers go out to the family as well as the church family. I am a member of St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church in Denver. I always enjoyed the messages brought to us by Pastor Johnson. Truly a man of God.
Betty Fulton
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved