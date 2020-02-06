Home

Santana Funeral Directors Inc
5352 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 880-2828
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Santana Funeral Directors Inc
5352 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77007
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Santana Funeral Directors Inc
5352 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77007
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Santana Funeral Directors Inc
5352 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77007
Manuel Martinez


1940 - 2020
Manuel Martinez Obituary
Manuel P. Martinez
1940-2020
Manuel P. Martinez, 79, of Houston, TX passed away on January 15, 2020. He was born in Magnolia, TX on July 30, 1940. He is preceded in death by his parents Alfonso Sr. and Santiaga Martinez and sister Yolanda Nieto. He is survived by his daughters Norma, Connie, Susan, Sandra and Melissa Martinez. He is also survived by his sisters Eva, Angie, Sandy, Lala, and Mary; brothers Robert, Joe and Alfonso Martinez. He had many grandchildren and great grandchildren; Manuel is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Family and Friends are cordially invited to attend the celebration of Manuel's Life on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Santana Funeral Directors 5352 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77007. Visitation will be held from 3-9pm (Prayer services will be held at 7pm by Pastor Vincent Salazar). Funeral services beginning at 9am and interment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020
