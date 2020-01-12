|
|
Manuela Cisneroz
1937-2020
Manuela (Mela) Cisneroz, beloved wife and mother, passed away on January 6, 2020 in Houston TX at the age of 82.
The viewing with be held at Forest Park East Funeral Home in Webster TX on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Rosary will begin at 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be officiated by Father John on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 11011 Hall Road, Houston TX. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020