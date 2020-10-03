1/1
Marc Duncan
1952 - 2020
Marc L. Duncan
1952-2020
Marc Lee Duncan was born on October 4th, 1952, in Wilmington, North Carolina, and passed away on September 29th, 2020, from complications of colon cancer. He lived and worked globally, but the majority of his life was spent in Dallas and Houston. After graduating with degrees in education and engineering, he combined his passions for travel, culture, and energy exploration into a 30-year career in the petroleum and natural gas industries. He served as president and chief operating officer of Contango Oil and Gas (Houston,TX) from 2005 until 2014, before pursuing other ventures in petroleum exploration.
.
Marc is preceded in death by his parents Bob and Mildred Duncan. He is survived by his wife Susan, daughter Rachel Phillips and husband Blake, son Michael Duncan, brother Bruce Duncan, niece Katy Tillotson and husband Joe and their children, grandchildren Hannah and Luke Phillips, and numerous extended family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
.
A virtual memorial service to celebrate Marc's life will take place via Zoom. It will be held on Saturday, October 17th at 10:30 a.m. To receive the Zoom link, please email MarcDuncanLifeCelebration@gmail.com. Marc loved to support budding entrepreneurs; in lieu of flowers, please support a Kickstarter project in his memory (www.kickstarter.com).

Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2020.
