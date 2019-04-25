Marc Tellepsen

1973-2019

Marc Tellepsen, age 45, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the 22nd of April 2019. A native Houstonian, he was born on the 24th of September 1973.

He attended Lamar High School and after graduating from St. Olaf College, he taught at Lee High School and the High School for Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice. Marc successfully pursued the love of his life while she was teaching in Japan and married in Houston, 2002. Marc boldly switched occupations by starting his own company, Tellepsen Landscaping, assisted by friend and colleague, Mark Scioneaux. During his career he became president of the Organic Horticulture Benefits Alliance. Marc was a member of Texas Nursery and Landscape Association, East End Chamber of Commerce, Rice Design Alliance, and American Society of Landscape Architects. The firm's numerous landscape projects were featured on the prestigious Garden Conservancy Tour.

Marc was a loving husband and devoted father, a cherished son, an engaging patient uncle, and a loyal friend. His amiable and positive personality accompanied by his ready smile and easy laughter made him a favorite in all age circles and within his Texas, Minnesota and Norway families. Marc loved the outdoors whether gardening or leading scout camping trips. He especially treasured his summers on Lake Vermilion in Northern Minnesota where sailing and fly fishing ruled the day. Marc embodied all of the finest qualities of his large family and lived them out to the fullest each day of his life. He made everyone feel special by his attentiveness, deep concern, and genuine interest. A true teacher and student, Marc shared his love of learning and joy with all he met.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Jennifer Herolz Tellepsen, daughter Ruby June, son Henry Gus, brother Tom Tellepsen III, sister Ingrid Cribbs and husband Michael, parents Kathy and Tom Tellepsen II, mother-in-law Trudy Hutchings and father-in-law Robert Herolz Jr., sister-in-law Allison Teheng and husband Ray, uncle Howard T. Tellepsen Jr. and wife Carolyn, aunt Karen Tellepsen, uncle Gene Myre and wife Sylvia, uncle John Myre and wife Pam, uncle Jerry Myre and wife Cindy, and uncle Dave Herder, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Those serving as honorary pallbearers are Kristi Axel, Michael Cribbs, McKeever Darby, Pierre Gendebien, Toby McMillin, John Merriman, Peter Nelson, Chris Schulz, Mark Scioneaux, Ray Teheng, and Clint Walker.

Friends are cordially invited to gather and share remembrances of Marc with the family from six o'clock until eight o'clock this evening Thursday, the 25th of April, in the grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

A memorial service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 26th of April, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the nearby Bagby Parish Hall.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed toward St. Martin's Wayside Chapel, 717 Sage Rd., Houston, TX 77056; or to the .