Marcelle Lieberman, died on March 15, 2019 at 83. She was the daughter of Vivian and Seymour Lieberman.

She participated in the Junior Olympics in track and field. After graduation from San Jacinto she participated in the Maccabiah Games in Israel, running the 50 yd low hurdles. Her father, Seymour Lieberman, namesake of the Memorial Park Jogging Trail, trained her to run in their backyard. Marcelle and her father were honorees of the Ronnie Arrow Sports Hall of Fame at the Jewish Community Center of Houston.

Marcelle attended the University of Miami In Coral Gables, FL. She graduated magna cum laude at Houston Baptist College.

She worked at the Texas Heart Institute in the Medical library.

Marcelle traveled the world, with her wonderful long time companion, Israel Naman, and family.

She is survived by her daughter, Julie Laufman Childers, her sister, Harriet Lieberman Mellow, niece, Karen Mellow Stock (Aric ), nephew, Brent Mellow (Susan) and great nieces and nephews, Hannah, Caroline and Harrison Mellow, and Lauren and Matthew Stock.

Her family is very grateful to her longtime wonderful caregiver and friend, Sharon Alford, and Tempory Home Care.

Private memorial will be held for family.

Donations can be made to Juvenile Diabetes and MD Anderson Brain and Spine Center. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary