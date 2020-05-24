Marcia Anne Rafferty1926-2020Marcia Anne Rafferty, 93, passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her daughter Megan on Friday May 15, 2020, in Albuquerque, NM.A graveside service will take place at Memorial Oaks Cemetery on May 27th at 10:00 a.m.Our family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to: St Vincent de Paul Society, St Cecilia Conference, 11720 Joan of Arc, Houston, TX 77024.