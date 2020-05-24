Marcia Rafferty
1926 - 2020
Marcia Anne Rafferty
1926-2020
Marcia Anne Rafferty, 93, passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her daughter Megan on Friday May 15, 2020, in Albuquerque, NM.
A graveside service will take place at Memorial Oaks Cemetery on May 27th at 10:00 a.m.
Our family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to: St Vincent de Paul Society, St Cecilia Conference, 11720 Joan of Arc, Houston, TX 77024.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Memorial Oaks Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
2814972210
