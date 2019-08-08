|
Marcia Shainock
1934-2019
In Loving Memory of Marcia Sebel Shainock.
Marcia Sebel Shainock was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on July 9, 1934 and passed away on August 6, 2019. Early on, the Sebel Family headed west to Beverly Hills, California, where Marcia spent the better part of her youth. After a brief stint at UCLA, Marcia attended the University of Texas where she met her husband and true soulmate, Victor Shainock. After two years of dating they realized that they were meant for each other and they spent the next 62 years raising their family in Houston, Texas. Marcia and Vic were blessed with two daughters, Lisa and Julie. As time progressed, Lisa and Julie were married and had families of their own. Marcia was a devoted grandmother who spent countless hours entertaining her grandchildren in the kitchen, at the zoo, and in the museums. Her quest to learn and to teach was boundless. Marcia was often self-quoted as a "general in search of an army". Marcia was preceded in death by her sister Joan Sebel Goldweitz and her brother Richard "Dick" Sebel. She is survived by her sister Rita Weissman, her husband Victor, her sister in-law Sandra Shainock Adair, her children Lisa and Joel Bender, Julie and Scott Pearson, her grandchildren Geoffrey, Melissa and Brooke Bender, Jacqueline, Madison and Whitley Pearson and numerous nieces and nephews. She lived a wonderful and full life to the age of 85 years. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral service will be held at 10am on Thursday August 8, at Beth Yeshurun Post Oak Cemetery 1037 N. Post Oak Rd., 77055. Donations in Marcia's memory can be made to Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care or MD Anderson – Lymphoma Myeloma Research
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 8, 2019