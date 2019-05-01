Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christ the King Catholic Chr
4419 N Main St
Houston, TX 77009
Viewing
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Crespo
2516 Navigation Blvd
Houston, TX
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Crespo
2516 Navigation Blvd,
Houston, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ The King Catholic Church
4419 N Main St
Houston, TX
View Map
Burial
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ The King Catholic Church
4419 N Main St
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marciana Arreaga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marciana Arreaga


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marciana Arreaga Obituary
Marciana (Rodriguez) Arreaga
1941-2019
Loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully on the morning of April 29th, 2019, at the age of 77.
She was born on December 1, 1941. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Pablo Arreaga, their eight children, Juana Zuniga, Cesar Arreaga, Maricela Artis, Pablo A. Arreaga, Daniel Arreaga, Magdalena A. Gonzales, Ramiro Arreaga and Hector Arreaga, their spouses and along with nineteen grand children and nine great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held May 1st at Funeraria Del Angel Crespo, 2516 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003, from 5pm-9pm with a Rosary Prayer Service from 7pm-8pm.
Mass will be held on May 2nd at Christ The King Catholic Church, 4419 N Main St, Houston, TX 77009, at 10am.
Followed by her burial at 11am, which will be at Hollywood Cemetery, 3506 N Main St, Houston, TX 77009.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.