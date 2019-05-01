|
|
Marciana (Rodriguez) Arreaga
1941-2019
Loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully on the morning of April 29th, 2019, at the age of 77.
She was born on December 1, 1941. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Pablo Arreaga, their eight children, Juana Zuniga, Cesar Arreaga, Maricela Artis, Pablo A. Arreaga, Daniel Arreaga, Magdalena A. Gonzales, Ramiro Arreaga and Hector Arreaga, their spouses and along with nineteen grand children and nine great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held May 1st at Funeraria Del Angel Crespo, 2516 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003, from 5pm-9pm with a Rosary Prayer Service from 7pm-8pm.
Mass will be held on May 2nd at Christ The King Catholic Church, 4419 N Main St, Houston, TX 77009, at 10am.
Followed by her burial at 11am, which will be at Hollywood Cemetery, 3506 N Main St, Houston, TX 77009.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 1, 2019