Marcos M. Barelas World War II Veteran

1922-2019

Marcos M. Barelas, age 96, of Houston, Texas, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019, with his loving wife, Esperanza, and beloved children by his side. He was born in Houston, Texas on October 7, 1922. Marcos enjoyed his career as the Owner of Master Craftsman Auto Paint and Body Shop for decades until his retirement. Marcos proudly served his country during WWII in the U.S. Army in the HQ 475th Infantry, Company 1st Battalion, 5307th Composite Unit (Provisional). Most notably, he bravely volunteered for a hazardous jungle warfare mission in Burma with his unit that became known famously as Merrill's Marauders, named after General Frank Merrill. Over five months, the Marauders trekked on foot through nearly 1,000 miles of jungle deep into enemy territory in extremely difficult conditions to take a strategic Japanese airfield. Against all odds, Marcos was one of only a few hundred of the original 3,000 volunteers to survive the campaign through to its successful ending. Due to his smaller stature and exceptional agility, Marcos became affectionately known to his fellow soldiers as the "Rabbit." In 1945, Marcos was honorably discharged after having been awarded the Bronze Star Medal and the Presidential Unit Citation. His service has been recognized by Congressman Gene Green who bestowed him with additional medals including the Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal and Bronze Star Attachment (double). Marcos was active in his community through numerous organizations including Merrill's Marauders Proud Descendants, Barrio Boys, and Gathering of Eagles. Marcos was a proud American who left his mark on this world and was admired by all who knew him. He and Esperanza recently celebrated 72 years of marriage, which they lovingly commemorated by renewing their vows. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and a friend to many. Marcos is preceded in death by his parents Josefa and Sirilo Barelas, sons David and Richard Barelas and grandson Adam Beltran, and his brothers Manuel and Joseph Barelas and sister Frances Bueno. He is survived by his wife Esperanza Barelas, son Gilbert ("Gil") Barelas, daughters Belinda Beltran and Elissa Maxey, grandchildren Joshua and Ashley Barelas, Melanie Fannin, David Beltran, and April and Brandon Maxey, great-grandchildren Alex and Andrew Barelas and Anneliese Beltran, his sisters Tommie Flores, Domingo Licea, Lucy Faust and Dolores Shahroodi, and numerous family, fellow veterans, and lifelong friends. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, Texas. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 10:30 am at the same address. The Committal Service will be held at 1:15 pm at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas.