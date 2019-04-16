|
|
Marcus Jacob Jacobson
1930-2019
Marcus Jacob Jacobson (Marc) was born on May 2, 1930 in Houston, TX, to Max and Bessie Jacobson and he died on April 12, 2019, in his home in Los Angeles, CA. He passed away peacefully in his sleep.
Marc is survived by his wife, Judith (Judy), his two children, Mitzi (Roger) Schwarz and Barry (Dina) Jacobson, and 8 grandchildren: Isaiah and Zachary Schwarz, and Chayele, Meir, Malky, Shani, Hanni, and Esther (Esty) Jacobson.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 17 at 3 PM at Eden Memorial Park, 11500 Sepulveda Blvd., Mission Hills, CA 91345. Shiva Minyan on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, before Passover/Shabbat. For location and other information, please contact Mitzi Schwarz at [email protected]
Donations in memory of Marcus Jacobson may be made to Adat Shalom, 3030 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90034 (www.adatshalomla.org); Skirball Hospice and Palliative Care, 6345 Balboa Blvd., Suite 315, Encino, CA 91316 (http://www.skirballhospice.org/); Meals on Wheels of West Los Angeles, P.O. Box 241576, Los Angeles, CA 90024 (https://mealsonwheelswla.org/planned-giving/), or any charitable organization of your choice.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019