Marcus Jolibois
1959 - 2020
On July 11, 2020—Marcus Peter Jolibois, born August 24, 1959 in Tacoma, WA, passed on to the great unknown. Marcus was a dedicated hustler, an accounting savant—and a cornerstone to the Houston Rockets franchise, holding the position of CFO for 25 years. Upon first impression, Marcus was a relatively quiet and reserved guy. But through his conviction and dedication, Marcus built his table: a boundless and expansive table with room for everyone to pull up a chair and join. Anyone who walked into his life would be greeted with a soft friendly smile, offered a seat at his table, and served a fantastic glass of wine and a fish taco.
Marcus lived in service to others—but nothing gave him greater pride or pleasure than being a loving husband to his wife Diane, and proud father to his sons: Andrew, Connor, Scott, and Luke. This deep devotion to family, and spirit of service, was celebrated every Sunday with nine holes of golf and a phenomenal meal together as a family. Marcus is survived by his mother Joyce, and younger brothers: Matthew, Justin, and John. Though Marcus is gone—the table he built, and the love he showed his family can never be compromised or forgotten.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 20, 2020.
