Mr. Marcus Miller
1999-2019
Mr. Marcus Miller., 20, a resident of Houston, Texas passed away at 4:11 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019. His earthly remains will lie in state on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:55 a.m. With funeral service at 11:00 a.m. The location will be Graceland Community Church, located at 4440 Lexington in Missouri City, Texas 77459. And He shall rest at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, Texas. On behalf of Eternal Rest Funeral Home, our hearts and prayers go out to the family in your time of bereavement. As you grieve know that we are praying for you. Final arrangements entrusted to Eternal Rest Funeral Home, Inc. James O. Frazier FDIC.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 26, 2019