|
|
Marcus LaRoy Morris
1946-2020
On January 5, 2020, Marcus LaRoy Morris, husband, father, son, brother, went to be with his Heavenly Father. He was born on August 19, 1946, in Forrest City, Arkansas. Marc received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1969 from Christian Brothers College in Memphis, Tennessee. He was Vice President of Strategy Engineering, which he started with his son, Christopher, and friend, Ronnie Stuart. He had his license in Professional Engineering in the following states: Texas, New Mexico and Michigan. He was also a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. On March 1, 2006, Texas Bowhunting & Bowfishing Records ranked Marc #10 out of 36 for an Axis Deer with a score of 141 5/8 inches.
He loved spending time with his family and was an avid hunter, especially bow hunting. Anyone around Marc noticed the immense love he had for his wife, daughter, son, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Carrying on his legacy are his wife and best friend, Donna; and children, Lisa and her husband, Vince, Angela, and Christopher and his wife, Teresa. He is also survived by brother, Walter Morris and wife Emily; sister, Betty Bennet and husband, Darrell; along with grandchildren, Brittanie and her husband, Brandon Hennesey and their children Kaden and Liam, Ashleigh and her husband, Aaron Fritsch, their children Wyatt and Elizabeth, Taylor Morris, Carly Simich, Madison Morris, Garrett Simich, Christoper Morris, William Morris, and Natasha Morris. Marc was preceded in death by his late parents, Eva Mae Gay and Neale Rex Morris.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, 1344 W. Grand Parkway S.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Williams House at Second Baptist Church, West Campus, 19448 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77094, with Rev. Chris Hopf officiating. The family asks that you join them with a reception to follow. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Fulshear Cemetery, 7420 Wallis Street, Fulshear, TX 77441.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020