Maretta Faye Tubb
1939-2019
Maretta Faye Tubb, commonly known as Rita, passed away at the age of 80 on September 27, 2019. Rita was a caring, confident and resilient woman ahead of her time. Her independence, strength and tenacity served her well throughout her long life.
For more than 20 years, Rita served as Managing Editor of Ocean Industry Magazine. After her time at Ocean Industry, she joined McGraw Hill to launch Offshore Construction Magazine. She ended her career as managing editor and executive editor of Pipeline & Gas Journal for 21 years before retiring in 2016.
Preceded in death by her husband Bobby Tubb; her son Robert Tubb; and parents Luther and Gladys Thompson. She is survived by her son James Tubb and wife Alice; sisters Betty Birmingham, Tommy Duncan and her husband Don; grandchildren Scott Tubb, Jason Tubb and his wife Brandi, and Carrie Thornton: great grandchildren Michael Thornton, Grant Thornton, Cayden Tubb, and Kennedi Tubb; nieces and nephews Debra, Allan, Robert, Linda, Dana, and Michael.
Visitation will be at Earthman Resthaven on Oct 2, 2019 from 5-8 pm. Funeral service will be on Oct 3, 2019 at 10 am.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019