Margaret R.(Corpuz) Adams
1926-2020
Margaret R.(Corpuz) Adams, age 93, passed away on Saturday July 11, 2020. Margaret was born November 4,1926 in Hanamaulu, Kauai, Hawaii.
She is survived by daughter Julie A. Weatherford (Larry W. Weatherford), son Daniel R. Adams Jr.(Christina Adams), grandson Colby T. Weatherford, granddaughter Keali S. Weatherford, grandson Francis D. Adams and grandson Jacob M. Adams.
A celebration of life will occur Monday July 20,2020 from 9:00am-9:30am at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery 6900 Lawndale St. Houston, Texas, 77023 graveside services 10:00am -10:30 am.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 20, 2020.