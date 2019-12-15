|
|
Margaret Ann Kinney
1931-2019
Margaret Ann Peters Kinney, 88 , went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her and ultimately gave her peace. Margaret was born to the late John Emmett and Mary Zetta Peters in Houston on May 7, 1931. She was immersed in the Christian community that would be her lifelong support from an early age.
Margaret met her husband, Richard "Dick" Kinney at Riverside Methodist Church where they were married on August 9, 1958. Margaret and Dick were founding members of Southwest United Methodist Church and raised their three children with patience and kindness. Margaret dedicated her children to God and encouraged them to explore the beauty of the gospels.
In 1975, Margaret and Dick joined Houston's First Baptist Church where Dick has served as Deacon. They often took the family on long road trips to see the many parts of America. Margaret and Dick continued their travels during their retirement with fantastic cruises on the QE2 and Queen Mary, as well as trips to Jerusalem, Europe, and Hawaii.
Margaret was kind, soft-spoken, and always had time to listen. She is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her Creator. Margaret was blessed with a large and loving family. She is survived by her husband Richard; daughters; Beth Robertson and her husband Tom, Mary Dawson and her husband Mike; her 11 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Katherine Kinney Smith, sister Nell Briggs, and brothers; Lynn Joseph Peters and Dr. John Emmett Peters Jr.
The family would like to extend grateful thanks to our loving caregivers Ebony Watley and Lara Fanie-Kowe, as well as the staff of Hospice Plus for their care of Margaret.
A Celebration of Margaret's Life will be held with family and friends on Tuesday, the 17th of December, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Houston's First Baptist Church, 7401 Katy Freeway. Margaret will be laid to rest with a private ceremony at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests your prayers, condolences, memories, and any donation to a in Margaret's honor.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019