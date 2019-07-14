Home

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Servants of Christ United Methodist Church Sanctuary
3827 Broadway St
Houston, TX
Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Leonard Cemetery
Leonard, TX
Margaret Ann Nobles Obituary
Margaret Nobles, 85, died on July 2, 2019 at Warm Beach Senior Community in Stanwood, Washington. She was born June 15, 1934 in her grandparents' home in Leonard, Texas. Her parents were Marie Ferguson Nobles and Wesley Faust Nobles.
Margaret grew up in Fort Worth, Temple, and El Paso, Texas. She graduated from Texas State College for Women (now Texas Womans University), majoring in Journalism. She moved to Houston, Texas in 1956.
For thirty years she served as coordinator of residencies for the five cooperating institutions associated with Baylor College of Medicine. Later she worked on staff of the editorial board of Texas Heart Institute Journal.
For over sixty years Margaret was a member of Houston's Park Place United Methodist Church, serving faithfully in many capacities.
In 2016, she moved to Warm Beach Senior Community in Stanwood, Washington with her longtime friend and life partner, Joan Smith. Joan died in 2018.
Margaret is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Sue and Richard McDowell of Raleigh, North Carolina, her nephew William Wesley, and her niece and namesake, Margaret McDowell.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:30AM at Servants of Christ United Methodist Church (formally Park Place United Methodist Church) Sanctuary at 3827 Broadway St, Houston, TX 77017. Burial at Leonard Cemetery, Leonard, Texas on July 23, 2019 at 10:00AM.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 14, 2019
