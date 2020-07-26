Margaret Lockett Bradley
1928-2020
Margaret Lockett Bradley of Houston died on July 16, 2020, at the age of 92.
She was born in Cleburne, Texas, on February 15, 1928, to Jackie Fields Lockett and James O. Lockett. She moved to Palestine at a young age where she attended public schools until attending Hockaday School in Dallas. She graduated from Palestine High School in 1945.
After attending Baylor University for her freshman year, she transferred to the University of Texas at Austin where she graduated in 1949. There, she met Robert Lee Bradley, to whom she was married in 1951.
Ms. Bradley was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years. She leaves two children, Elizabeth Andrews Bradley and Robert L. Bradley, Jr.; two grandchildren, Catherine Bradley O'Connell and her husband Stephen, and Robert L. Bradley III and his wife Hallie; and one great-grandchild, Robert Sutherland O'Connell.
She joined First Presbyterian Church the first Sunday after she moved to Houston. She would go on to be an Elder, serve on the Pulpit Nominating Committee, and be a member of Sarah Circle.
In addition to First Presbyterian, Ms. Bradley was a member of River Oaks Country Club, River Oaks Garden Club, and the Junior League of Houston. She enjoyed the Bayou Club for many years with her husband.
Ms. Bradley enjoyed the Texas Hill Country where she worked on projects and hosted groups at her house in Hunt on the North Fork of the Guadalupe River. She enjoyed playing golf and tennis for many years and played bridge through her entire adult life. Her church circle at First Presbyterian was a source of joy and strength.
Many friends comforted Ms. Bradley in her last years, including Martha Erwin and family, Eleanor Hastings at River Oaks Country Club, housekeeper/caretaker Tandra Scott, Larry Henderson, and the staff at The Willowick. Many others are remembered and appreciated by the family as well.
Ms. Bradley will have a private burial at Glenwood Cemetery, Houston. She will be remembered as kind and generous to all with a demeanor that evened out the peaks and valleys of life.
Contributions in her memory may be sent to First Presbyterian Church of Houston or a charity of one's choice
.