|
|
Margaret Kiersted Bremer
1958-2020
Margaret Kiersted Bremer departed her earthly life on February 18, 2020 at Houston Hospice.
Margaret was born in 1958 in New York City to Janet and J. Chris Kiersted, and was raised in Arcadia, California. She moved to Houston just before beginning her college career. Remarkable for her academic achievements she earned the National Merit Scholar. Margaret earned a Bachelor of Arts with Honors in Linguistics from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Education in the Language Arts with Honors and from the University of Houston.
After college, her lifelong spiritual devotion and desire to help others led her to northern Canada where she used her linguistics abilities to help create a written language for a people who had none. After completing graduate school she taught children in Alief ISD and adults through Houston Community College.
Being a member and leader in Community Bible Study (CBS) deepened her faith. Margaret found a home among people who surrounded her with love and support at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Houston. Margaret was not only a member but also a volunteer and staff member of the church and a vital part of expanding its mission and community outreach.
She was accomplished in music, playing piano, violin, hand bells, recorder, and guitar as well as lending her remarkable voice to St. Andrew's choir. Her love of music lead her to leadership in the Greater Houston Handbell Association. She was a founding member of the Bayou City Bells choir and in The HandBelles quartet.
Margaret was a beloved wife, daughter, sister, and friend. She was preceded in death by her brother George Wynkoop Kiersted, who died in infancy. Margaret is survived by her husband John, her parents, her brothers George and Thomas, her niece Katherine and her nephew Wynkoop – as well as beloved extended family and friends.
Margaret's drive, ambition, and remarkable intelligence marked every effort she undertook and served as a source of inspiration and admiration to those who knew her. Her friends and family will forever be grateful to have known her, and will miss her dearly. All are invited to gather to celebrate Margaret's life at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 5308 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.
Margaret was most grateful for the care she received at Methodist Hospital, Houston – most especially the rehabilitation team. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Margaret to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2020