Margaret LaRue Bruner
1930-2020
Margaret LaRue Bruner passed peacefully on May 23, 2020 at the age of 89 surrounded by her family. Margaret was born December 23, 1930 to Glen and Mabel Bodman in Ponca City, OK. Always full of life and laughter, "Mega", as she was affectionately known by all who knew her, loved her family and her Catholic Faith.
Margaret is preceded in death by Wayne LaRue. She is survived by husband Fred Bruner; LaRue children David (Jody), Dennis (Pamela), John (Joanie), Anne West (Bill), Tricia Prince (Steve); Bruner children, Leon (Jackie), Terry; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Services will be Friday, May 29, 2020 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 8825 Kempwood Drive, Houston, Texas 77080 with visitation beginning at 9:30 am, Rosary at 10:30 am, Funeral Mass at 11:00 am and reception from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm. Due to Covid-19 you are invited to attend graveside service virtually via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/EarthmanFuneral/ .
1930-2020
Margaret LaRue Bruner passed peacefully on May 23, 2020 at the age of 89 surrounded by her family. Margaret was born December 23, 1930 to Glen and Mabel Bodman in Ponca City, OK. Always full of life and laughter, "Mega", as she was affectionately known by all who knew her, loved her family and her Catholic Faith.
Margaret is preceded in death by Wayne LaRue. She is survived by husband Fred Bruner; LaRue children David (Jody), Dennis (Pamela), John (Joanie), Anne West (Bill), Tricia Prince (Steve); Bruner children, Leon (Jackie), Terry; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Services will be Friday, May 29, 2020 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 8825 Kempwood Drive, Houston, Texas 77080 with visitation beginning at 9:30 am, Rosary at 10:30 am, Funeral Mass at 11:00 am and reception from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm. Due to Covid-19 you are invited to attend graveside service virtually via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/EarthmanFuneral/ .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 28, 2020.