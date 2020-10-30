Margaret Mae
Buchanan
1934-2020
Margaret Mae Walker Buchanan died peacefully on October 19, 2020 in Houston, Texas after a long illness.
Margaret was born in Floyd, Louisiana on January 26, 1934 to Suvilla (Fondren) and James Walker, who preceded her in death. She was a great community servant, working in many capacities to benefit her neighbors in the Norchester subdivision in northwest Harris County, where she lived for 47 years. She found great meaning in empowering voters by running fair elections for her precinct, in managing tennis teams, and seeing Matzke Park become a thriving venue for outdoor sport and play. A member of the Galena Park High School class of 1951, she enjoyed reuniting with her classmates and publishing the Jacket Racket to keep them up to date.
Her family remembers her as the one who was always there to help, and she will be missed. She is survived by her daughter, Rev. Susan L. Buchanan of Houston; son, Dr. Jon A. Buchanan and wife Sally of Folsom, CA; grandchildren, Mackenzie Buchanan and Max Buchanan of Folsom, CA; brother, Jerry Walker and wife Dorothy of Grayling, MI; sister, Virginia Stanton of Magnolia, TX; sister, Ruth Groba of Kingwood, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Billie Joyce Etheridge; brothers, James Alvin Walker and David Walker; brothers-in-law, Larry Etheridge and Bill Stanton; and sister-in-law, Pat Walker.
A family graveside service will be held at the Grand View Memorial Park in Pasadena, Texas. A celebration of her life for family and friends will be scheduled at the Norchester Club at a time when it is safer for large groups to gather.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cancer Prevention at the UT MD Anderson Cancer Center, gifts.mdanderson.org
, where Margaret was a long-time research participant. The best way to honor her memory, regardless of party affiliation, is at the ballot box. Vote!