Margaret Vandiver Buchorn

1926-2020

Shortly before her 94th birthday, our beloved Margaret Vandiver Buchorn, MSW, peacefully passed away in her sleep on August 21, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, her youngest child, Margaret Elizabeth Angulo, her cherished brother, Joseph Sloan Vandiver Jr., PhD, her eldest stepson, Luis Cesar Angulo, and her treasured husband of nearly 50 years, Douglas M. Buchorn, MSW.

Margaret was the only daughter of Joseph Sloan Vandiver and Laura Blanche Feemster Vandiver. She was born in Mississippi, attended Millsaps College, and later earned her Masters of Social Work at the University of Chicago. Soon after, she married her first husband, gave birth to three boys, and moved to her husband's hometown of Osorno, Chile. Six weeks after her first daughter's birth, the family experienced the 1960 earthquake, the strongest ever recorded.

In 1964, the family of seven settled in Houston, where Margaret lived for the rest of her life. She fell in love with her adopted city, became a devotee of its arts and cultural offerings, and above all was a passionate follower of the NBA Rockets and WNBA Comets. After a number of years working with Jewish Family Services, she transitioned to M.D. Anderson Hospital, where she counseled families dealing with the tragedy of childhood cancer.

Eventually, she went into private practice as a social psychotherapist. In the mid-1970s, she joined her husband, Doug, in his efforts to regularize state licensing for mental health professionals. Margaret's dedicated, sustained, collaborative efforts eventually led to a change in state law enacted in 1975.

Our mother/aunt was inspiring, loving and feisty – sometimes all at once – and greatly valued and enjoyed her extended family. With a voice that blended her formative southern drawl with an overlay of Texas, she never failed to charm despite the content of her words. She had an eclectic variety of interests, including politics, travel, theatre, opera, the blues, impressionist, modern, and indigenous art, archeology, Mayan culture, the beach, houseplants, swimming, calisthenics, and popular music and movies, to name a few. She was a lifelong Democrat and remained active with the Sharpstown Democrats well into her 80s. An avid reader, and early and ardent supporter of civil rights and gender equality, she believed all people are incalculably rich in potential. As our exemplary matriarch, above all else she wanted all generations of her family to learn, to grow, to be better, to contribute more, and to make a life that matters, as she did. We will continue to hold her dear in our hearts and memories.

She is survived by her four children, David Edward Angulo, Richard Sloan Angulo, Stephen Belden Angulo and Laura Mercedes Angulo Terrell, two nieces, Margaret Ann Vandiver, PhD, and Elizabeth Vandiver PhD, her stepson, Julio Fernando Angulo, PhD, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Texas Children's Hospital, the Democratic party, or local YWCA.



