Margaret Caswell Ellis "Peggy" Brian
1925 - 2020
Margaret Caswell "Peggy" Ellis Brian, died on September 4, 2020 in Houston, Texas surrounded by her devoted daughters.
Peggy was born in Brevard, North Carolina on September 17, 1925. The daughter of Judge Carey J. Ellis (Louisiana's Fifth Judicial District) and Innes Morris, she grew up in Rayville, Louisiana.
A true member of the Greatest Generation, she left her home before her 20th birthday to work as an airplane instrument panel mechanic in Hawaii following Pearl Harbor, and got her pilot's license.
Peggy completed her bachelor's degree at LSU, then earned her Master's Degree in Social Work at Columbia University in the early 1950s. She spent a decade in New York working as a therapist with single mothers, at-risk teenagers, and heroin addicts. Peggy thrived while living in the "big city" in the Mad Men era. She loved to travel, entertain and dance.
Marriage to Dr. Harry Brian, a surgeon, on June 24, 1960 brought Peggy to Alexandria, Louisiana where the couple would raise their two daughters, Phoebe and Mimi. They created a chic mid-century modern home that was featured in the hometown paper. Their love of the arts and education guided their energetic leadership in many organizations in Central Louisiana over the next 30 years. They were instrumental in the establishment and longevity of the Rapides Symphony Orchestra, and supported many arts institutions and artists.
Peggy's drive to contribute to her community never wavered. She volunteered with social service community projects, worked at Central State Hospital, and taught high school and college courses. She served on the Bi-Racial Committee to help achieve desegregation of the schools. She continued to work as a therapist until she was 80 years old, even leading court-ordered men's anger control groups. She was a marvelous cook and hostess, and loved all of her family, extended family, and many friends. Known for her kindness, infectious smile and sparkling eyes, Peggy never met a stranger.
Her strong commitment to giving back to the world will live on: her final act of generosity was to donate her brain to Alzheimer's research at Dr. Huda Zoghbi 's lab at Baylor College of Medicine.
She is survived by her daughters, Phoebe and her husband Bobby Tudor, and Mimi and her husband Harold Vance; and five grandchildren, Caroline (fiance Corey Kelly), Margaret, and Harry Tudor, and Ellis and Molly Vance. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Meryl Brian, her brother Carey J. Ellis, Jr., and her sister Innes Ellis Green. She was the much-loved matriarch to four generations of nieces and nephews.
She will be interred in Greenwood Cemetery in Pineville, Louisiana.
Memorial contributions can be made to:
The Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute. In Peggy's Honor at this link: http://give.texaschildrens.org/goto/peggybrian or P.O. Box 300630, Ste 5214, Houston, TX 77230-0630, or to the charity of your choice.
To see her full obituary, visit www.bradshawcarter.com.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 13, 2020.
