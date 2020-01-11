|
Margaret Mae Tschopp Cline
1931-2020
Margaret Mae Tschopp Cline,88, died on January 6, 2020 at her daughter's home in Houston, Texas. Margaret was born on July 10, 1931, in Winfield, Kansas, to Fred and Cleola Tschopp of Udall, Kansas. She was a graduate of Udall High School and held a bachelor's degree from Friends University, Wichita, Kansas, where she met her husband, Beryl Cline. In 1956, they settled in their longtime home in Alvin, Texas, where they raised their four children, and she created a wonderful, loving home. She was an excellent cook, accomplished seamstress and gardener, and a willing helper on their family farm. Margaret traveled with her family and husband, learned to sail, and was an enthusiastic birdwatcher. She was an avid reader, excellent bookkeeper, and supportive prayer-partner and friend to many with her quiet strength and faith in the Lord. She was an active and much-loved member of the Friendswood Friends Church since 1956.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Beryl W. Cline, her parents, Frederick Tschopp and Cleola Mae Tschopp, and brothers, Charles Tschopp and Paul Tschopp.
Margaret is survived by four children Charles Cline, Marsha (Warren) Holleman, Charlotte (Robert) Orr, and Paula (Dan) Diepenbrock; her eleven grandchildren Beryl Cline II, Marie Cline (Arturo) Delgado, Dillon Cline, Annie Holleman, Tom Holleman, Jennifer Orr, Collins Orr, Kelley Orr, George (Lindsey) Diepenbrock, Ted (Lindsey) Diepenbrock and Margaret (Nicolas) Diepenbrock Porter; three great-grandchildren Leigh Diepenbrock, Will Diepenbrock, and Graham Diepenbrock; and her sisters-in-law, Carol Cline Vaughn, Lydia Tschopp and Lillian Tschopp, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family is deeply grateful to those who helped Margaret in her long illness. She was fiercely independent, and their patience, love, wisdom and expertise allowed her to have the best quality of life possible. A heartfelt thank you to Mahittible Bettis, Princess Nwaege, Edna Chaime, and also to Season's Hospice and Rochelle Bridges.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at the Friendswood Friends Church, 502 S. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, Texas 77546 with Rev. David Bridges officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Friendswood Friends Church, 502 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, Texas 77546.
Condolences may be sent to the Cline family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 11, 2020