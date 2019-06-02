Margaret Collier Wheelus

1932-2019

Margaret Collier Wheelus graduated into her Heavenly Father's arms on Tuesday, the 28th of May 2019. She was born on the 19th of January 1932 in Jasper, Texas to Florence Sheffield Collier and Earl Collier, members of a pioneering East Texas family. She attended Jasper High School graduating as valedictorian. During her high school years, she served for four years as organist of the First Baptist Church of Jasper.

Upon graduation from high school, she attended Christian College in Columbia, Missouri and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Texas where she pledged Chi Omega sorority.

After completing her education, she moved to Beaumont, Texas where she developed a close bond with a host of friends and a dedicated interest in the community. She was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church where she served on the garden guild. She was president of the Junior League of Beaumont and president of the Magnolia Garden Club. She served on the boards of the Beaumont Art Museum, Sabine Oaks, and the Beaumont Heritage Society.

For many years she was a teacher in the Beaumont Independent School District. Margaret further enriched the lives of her students by involving her friends in the school. Their involvement included gifts of field trips to museums, tutoring in special subjects, trips to places of historical significance, and matching needs with opportunities.

Margaret's happiest times were spent in the company of her three grandchildren in whose lives she took such special interest, pride and love. She is survived by daughter Collier Wheelus Blades and her husband Richard Mills Blades; granddaughter, Rebecca Blades Gregg and her husband, Justin Gregg; grandson, William Wheelus Blades; and grandson, Matthew Hamlet Blades and his wife, Theresa Blades. She is also survived by great granddaughters Margaret Mills Gregg and Madeleine Patricia Gregg.

A memorial service and celebration of Margaret's life will be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 8th of June, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent grand foyer.

Memorial contributions can may be made to Saint Mark's Episcopal Church, 680 Calder Ave, Beaumont, Texas 77701 or to the .

Please visit Margarets's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shares electronically with her family. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 2, 2019